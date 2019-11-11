Thirty-nine percent is a nice number of voters showing up at the polls on Election Day in a non-presidential election year.
Do I think it could have been higher? Of course.
I can honestly say that the number of people who made their voice heard last Tuesday was a pleasure to see. At the same time, I went to a couple different polling places around lunchtime and was the only person there — including where I vote.
As nice as that might be in avoiding long lines, I can honestly say I missed out on the conversation with other voters. I did speak briefly with a cold group outside my polling who were seeking to stay dry.
I don’t blame them for being a huddled mass under the awning to avoid the drizzle that was falling from the heavens.
While I can easily reflect on this week’s voting experience, I can honestly say I will never forget the first time I voted.
I was a young lad of 18 years of age who was able to sign out of school and take to the polls. At the same time, I was somewhat of a hometown celebrity as our football team was on a mission for a state title. Yes, I remember that night we suffered our only loss at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium, too.
The coolest part of getting out of school to vote was, well, the fact I was more mature than my other classmates who had to wait a whole year before they could vote. We didn’t see “the bees knees” back them, but my bruised and sore body showed up at the polls in what is still my favorite attire — jeans, T-shirt and flannel.
Over the years the only time I missed an election was when I moved near election time. Sure, I put in for absentee ballots,
but I didn’t receive them in time to get them returned. My bad on that one. But the fact so many people cast their vote here in Lawrence County on Election Day is a great thing. I don’t care much to know who you voted for as I am far more interested in the fact that you cast your vote. And, yes, I put a “selfie” on social media showing off my “I voted” sticker just like many of my friends, young and old alike.
While the election is cooling down and the excitement, and disappointment, of candidates who will be moving forward surely is a high for them, I can honestly say I am going to enjoy the cool down period until Spring - when the process starts all over again.
For those of you who didn’t vote, you are missing out on one of the greatest privileges on Earth. Seriously, get out and vote. You won’t regret it.
