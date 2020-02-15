Every year is an election year, and this year, to me, at least, is no more important than any other election year.
Why, you ask? Because they are all important.
As we are in the second month of 2020, we are well on our way to the primary and General Elections here in Pennsylvania. Yes, Iowa got off to a rocky start, but it seems in the past decade or two, there is always something somewhere that is going to go awry in the election process.
This year we are electing a president, and members of congress at the federal and state levels. Yes, we went through the impeachment process earlier this month. It is done and over with, and let’s move on regardless of whether you liked the outcome.
I can honestly say that I have been a registered voter since my senior year in high school way back in what seems like the 1800s. Back then, the beard was solid jet black, and, today, it appears to be gaining some lightness.
But, I have always taken elections seriously. Candidates, well that is a different story.
I have never been one to tell anyone who to vote for when the time comes to cast your ballot. I am always the one that tells you to get registered and vote, because, after all, your vote does matter.
Let’s be honest. Is your candidate always going to win? Chances are they won’t at one time or another, but that doesn’t mean your vote was wasted.
You got out, and you made your voice heard. You made a choice, good or bad. You elected to use your Constitutional right to cast your vote, and that is what matters most.
Too many times I hear people say they are not voting because there is nothing in it for them. To me, that is just a terrible attitude. Everything in voting is for you.
Your vote puts people in office who vote on budgets that fix highways and provides human services to everyone from all walks of life.
Your vote puts people in office who are going to affect change. It may not be the change you may way, but it is always change.
The point here is to not be political and tell you who to vote for. That is your decision, and I am not the type of person who needs to know which person you elected for a position in government.
I care about our government. I care about our society.
I care about whether you vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.