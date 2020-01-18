I have always had a love of the night sky. I get it honestly from my father.
When I was a child, he and I would spend time checking out the night sky. Checking out the planets, the stars and the constellations they form. He used to tell me stories of how when he was in high school he and his friends would go near where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was building the dam.
He also marveled at how dark it was yet the night sky was so bright. Of course, this was back in the mid-to-late 1960s before much of the area he lived was developed.
I remember he and I check out Halley’s Comet. I looked for that comet each night until it disappeared below the horizon.
Over the years, I have watched countless meteor showers and spent many nights in dark, secluded areas just looking up.
If you haven’t been paying attention to space news, you may want to as a phenomenon could be happening in deep space as you read this.
Betelgeuse, the once bright red start that makes the shoulder of the constellation Orion, is dimming.
I found out over Christmas as my friends from around the country were posting on Facebook about it. I was also reading stories from NASA and other night sky groups.
But with cloud cover having over this part of western Pennsylvania, I wasn’t able to check out the star until a few days after the New Year.
I got home from work late one evening when it was dark, and I looked up to see what I could see. I knew that Orion is a winter constellation and knew exactly where to look.
And there it was in its dim fashion, nearly pink, fading in deep space.
There are a couple theories about the nearly 10-million-year-old star. Some scientists are saying this is a normal fluctuation of the star that has been recorded over several hundred years.
My friends and I want one thing — a supernova that we get to see in our lifetime. Because Betelgeuse is nearly 750 million lights years away, the star could have already become a supernova — the death of a star when it collapses and explodes.
Scientists are saying the star has probably not exploded. But, if the star were to supernova it would be brighter than the moon in the daytime sky.
I have one word — bring it on!
