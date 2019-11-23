While we all are preparing for the big feast scheduled for Thursday, one of the items we should place on our list is giving back.
Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, and we know that day serves as the gateway into the heart of the Christmas season — a time when we buy and wrap presents for one another and enjoy all the spirits of the Yule Tide.
But what about others? What about those who can’t get out? What about those who can’t afford to buy for themselves let alone buy for others?
“What can I do about it?” is the one question what we should be asking ourselves as we enter the holiday season.
Sure, most of us can look around and see the roof over our heads, the food piling up in the refrigerator, and countless gifts hidden from young eyes as we prepare to spread holiday joy.
But, far too often, we don’t take the time to think about the less fortunate. And, no, we shouldn’t be thinking of them only at this time of year.
This holiday season each one of us should take the time to give something back. You can give money or your time, and it doesn’t really matter what you choose to do as long as you give.
There are many ways to give back, if you sit and think about it for a minute. You can volunteer at your local food pantry. You can purchase items and give them to that food pantry. You can donate your time to the Salvation Army, or you can donate money to the organization.
You could visit someone who can’t get out on a regular basis. Taking an hour out of your day to spend time with someone could be the greatest gift you give.
So think about it and then go forth and do it.
EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT?
No, not a gift from Santa Claus — or could it be.
As I pen this my Oakland Raiders have a 6-4 overall record, are in second place in the AFC West and are in contention for a playoff spot.
Seriously, do not pinch me. If this is a dream, I don’t want to wake up.
I would have never thought that in Year 2 of the Second Act of John Gruden that the Silver & Black would be sitting where they are. You can give a lot of credit to the coaching staff, but don’t forget to give a lot of credit to the players.
If the players don’t execute, you may as well just execute the season.
