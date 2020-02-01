Is there one event that is watched more around the world than Sunday’s Super Bowl?
Honestly, I don’t think there is, and that is saying plenty with the popularity of soccer.
Super Bowl LIV is here. No, that is not Liv as in the name for a woman, but 54 in Roman numerals. As in, Super Bowl 54.
Well, I can honestly say this is another championship that is older than I am. Of course, they all fall into that category.
So who are you rooting for? The Kansas City Chiefs, who are in their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl II, a loss to the Vince Lombardi-led Green Bay Packers? The San Francisco 49ers, who won five championships in the 1980s and 1990s?
I have to point out that I do not have a dog in this fight, but my Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Chiefs twice this past season.
Both games, it looked like the Chiefs were a team playing a video game, doing what they wanted, when then wanted, how many times they wanted.
I do find one thing funny about this Super Bowl matchup. A meme making its way around social media depicting a pie chart of the percentage of fans and the teams they were rooting for.
The funny part was that 2 percent was represented for the Chiefs and 49ers and the remaining 96 percent were people happy the New England Patriots were not involved.
Funny because it is true.
I can honestly say that I wouldn’t mind seeing the Chiefs win their first title since Super Bowl IV. I think they have all the talent to win the game, but so does the team on the other side of the field.
I won’t get to see the game, but I am sure I will catch some of the highlights here and there. But, much like all other championship games, or series, I just hope they are tight competitive.
I do have some favorite Super Bowl memories. I vaguely remember the last of the dynasty 1970s Steelers’ Super Bowl wins, but I was very young at that point in time.
My first real game memory of the Super Bowl was watching the Los Angeles Raiders beat the Washington Redskins. I can still remember watching Raiders running back Marcus Allen setting a Super Bowl record with a 74-yard touchdown scamper. Talk about turning something out of nothing!
