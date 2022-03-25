I'm not a Lawrence County historian by any means. I'm a guy from Washington, Pennsylvania who has a degree in journalism, writes poetry from time to time and plays the banjo.
Witnessing history is one thing but being part of history is a whole different story. Sometimes history is made and you don't even realize your accomplishment.
That was the story for the Neshannock High girls basketball team on Friday. The Lady Lancers beat Southern Columbia 62-56 at Hershey to claim the first state title for a girls basketball team in Lawrence County.
When I interviewed four of the five starters for the Lady Lancers and informed them that they were the first girls basketball team in Lawrence County to win a state championship they all dropped their jaws in unison.
