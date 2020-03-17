Youngstown State University has postponed its spring commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 9, because of coronavirus concerns.
In a message Tuesday to all university students and employees, President Jim Tressel noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending against group events of 50 or more people at least for the next two months, and that YSU's Spring Commencement regularly attracts in excess of 5,000 family members and friends.
"In light of the CDC's recommendations and the continued uncertainty of our current situation," Tressel wrote, "it is in everyone's best interest that we postpone the Spring Commencement ceremony. Our hopes are that we can hold the ceremony later in the summer. We will keep you informed of those plans.
"In any case, graduates will still have their degrees conferred on May 9, and diplomas will be mailed a short time after."
