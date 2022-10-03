A drug bust Thursday on the North Hill led to the arrest of a juvenile and the discovery of a girl, unharmed, who had been reported missing from the East Coast a year ago.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's drug task force and the New Castle Critical Incident Response Team, in an initiative called "Operation Daddy's Home," executed a sealed search warrant in the 2400 block of Graceland Road, targeting a juvenile who reportedly was involved in the sale of illegal narcotics and the illegal possession of firearms.
According to a report from the district attorney's office, narcotics officers in conducting the search confiscated a .22-caliber assault rifle, A Glock 19 9-millimeter pistol, a Taurus 9 millimeter pistol and .38-caliber revolver. They also seized numerous extended weapon magazines and drum magazines.
They also found 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.5 grams of suspected marijuana and a digital weigh scale in the search.
A juvenile petition was filed against the teen, charging him with four counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, one count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The girl who had been missing, who was not identified, was turned over to East Coast authorities, the report said.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
