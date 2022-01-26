Two Youngstown men are being sought by local police for the reported theft of vehicle transmissions from a South Side auto business.
New Castle police on Wednesday charged James Johnson, 35, and Anthony McGeachy, 46, after they were identified by workers at a local metal recycling plant where the two had taken the metals to exchange for money, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that eight transmissions had been reported stolen from Lutton Auto on Moravia Street. The owner told police he discovered them missing on Dec. 23.
He said he contacted Ben Weitsman, the recycling plant, to alert them that the items were stolen in case someone took them there to scrap. Weitsman employee called him later that morning and reported a pickup truck was in line with transmissions. The Lutton Auto owner went to the plant and saw the truck drive out of line and leave with the transmissions still in the truck.
The Weitsman employee told police that he knew the truck occupants because they are frequent customers. He identified them as McGeachy and Johnson, according to the paperwork.
Both men are charged with theft and receiving stolen property, and felony warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Suspects are considered to be innocent unless proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.