A Youngstown man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and hitting an officer in the leg during the getaway is in the Lawrence County jail.
According to a criminal complaint, Marquis Dashawn Garvin, 21, was recaptured, and police found $1,400 and a bag of suspected marijuana in his possession.
A Mahoning police officer reported that he had pulled over a silver Chrysler 300 driven by Garvin, around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Route 422 near Pulaski Road, for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
The car almost hit the police cruiser on the side of the road, the officer reported. The driver was identified as Garvin, who told police he did not have a valid driver’s license, the complaint states.
The officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the car. Two other officers arrived to provide backup, and were standing at the driver’s side window when one instructed Garvin to get out of the car, the report said, and Garvin put his foot on the gas pedal and accelerated. In speeding away, his car hit one of them in the leg and narrowly missed the other officer, they reported.
Garvin sped through a red traffic light and continued east on Route 422 at high speed, the report said. The police eventually lost sight of him until one of the officers noticed his car parked in the 900 block of Emory Street with the front bumper hanging from it and no one inside. The police found tracks in the snow going toward a house there, and a woman who came out of the house told police that she had no idea whose car it was and that no one was in the house, the complaint states. The police could see multiple people in the house through the window.
The police arranged to impound the Chrysler and Garvin exited the house with his hands in the air and was arrested, police said.
He was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, duty of driver in emergency response area and driving without a license.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $150,000.
