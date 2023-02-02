The Forward Lawrence Young Professionals will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Kelly's Side Door Tavern.
The tavern is located at 1403 Old Butler Road in Shenango Township.
The Forward Lawrence Young Professionals will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Kelly's Side Door Tavern.
Story continues below video
The tavern is located at 1403 Old Butler Road in Shenango Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.