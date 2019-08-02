Over the past two weeks, a young Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps team constructed a 0.4 mile-trail spur from Break Neck Bridge to the falls at McConnells Mill State Park.
The team members, ages 15 to 17, employed this summer through Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps, completed their mission by hauling rocks and gravel — one five-pound bucketful at a time — to the work site along Slippery Rock Creek. They relocated portions of the trail away from the creek, leveled it and installed stone steps.
The team was visited Thursday by Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn; Deputy Secretary John Novak; Jeremy Rekich, state parks regional manager of Region 2, western Pennsylvania; Brian Flores, assistant park manager at McConnells Mill; Ted Miller of the Student Conservation Association; Mike Piaskowski, manager of Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps; Terry Brady of the DCNR; and other officials who commended them on their efforts and encouraged them to continue their interest in conservation efforts.
"You are the next generation of conservationists," Dunn told the team of 10 members and two peer leaders as they introduced themselves and told how they became involved in the program. Some were two-year veterans of the corps. Some were recruited by friends or family who had worked on projects in the past. Some planned careers in the military or law enforcement. Most came from hunting and fishing backgrounds and were familiar with conservation efforts. All said they were having a good time and learning much.
Novak encouraged them to include their work experience on future resumes and to consider a career in conservation when the time comes.
"There are 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forests and state lands, 1,300 full-time and 1,800 seasonal employees of DCNR. Forty million people visit state parks each year," he said. "We should be able to find a job for you."
Dunn, who said she visited all 17 corps work sites this summer, said her dream job when she was the age of team members was to be a commercial truck driver so she could get to California. Her first paid job, however, was as an equipment operator for the Department of Agriculture. That, she said, was her hook into conservation efforts
Piaskowski said the corps is modeled on the Civilian Conservation Corps, the "tree soldiers" of the 1930s. The CCC was a voluntary public work relief program that operated from 1933 to 1942 in the United States for unemployed, unmarried men ages 17 to 28.
"Gov. Tom Wolf challenged his department secretaries to engage youth in the workforce, to train them to learn needed job skills," Piaskowski said."In 2016, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps was started."
The organization is open to two levels of participants. The six-week youth program employs participants ages 15 to 18 They are paid $12 per hour and receive breakfast, lunch and transportation to their job site daily five days per week. The crew working at McConnells Mill, he said, is based in Meadville.
A longer program, Piaskowski said, is offered to college-age participants ages 18 to 25.
"We teach them more than carpentry and hauling and setting stone," he said. "Along the way they learn accountability, safety, how to work with others and communication skills. We teach them to be successful from learning the proper way to shake hands to resume writing and job interview tips. They are also encouraged to visit CareerLink Centers and put in touch with professionals who can help or steer them toward jobs. We want them to be successful in this and in life, whatever they do. As part of the team, they have become part of the DCNR family. We want to remain a resource for them as they go on to college, the military or trade schools or take jobs. We want them to carry the legacy of conservationism with them.
"They experience hands-on conservation projects that protect, enhance and restore projects on public lands including state parks and forests."
He added that 90 percent of the projects they work on are completed.
"Along the way, we hope that they become interested in conservation and will be the next generation of conservationists."
Piaskowski noted that the corps is partnered with DCNR, the Student Conservation Association and Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
"We've grown," he said, adding that this year the program received 400 applications for 170 positions.
The project was done in conjunction with North County Trail Association, which is expected to complete the trail project.
