The New Castle Community YMCA will host a back- to-school event for local families Aug. 16 at its downtown location.
The free, public gathering is part of the Y's Family Fun Night initiative, which offers a free family activity night each month. This event will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to attend dressed for the first day of school for activities that will include Zumba and family bonding games. Children will be able to create bookmark crafts and visit the Y's free school supply store on the way out. The free school supplies are for the children attending.
The event also will include music, an Adagio Health education and snack station and a chance for families to win a month's free family membership.
School supplies, water and snacks for the event were donated by First Assembly of God, the Salvation Army of New Castle, attorney Dallas Hartman and Adagio Health.
The Y is still seeking volunteers to help with the event. Anyone who'd like to do so can contact Emmitt Lehman to register as a volunteer.
As part of the Y’s commitment to being open to all, Family Fun Nights all are free and open to the community. Registration is encouraged to help with planning and supplies, but it is not required. Participants can register online at www.ncymca.org.
The next family event will be a Family Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20.
More information about these and other events is available by calling the New Castle Community YMCA at (724) 658-4766 or online by visiting www.ncymca.org.
