WWII veterans recalls his service at Legion dinner

Eight men who served in the military during World War II attended Friday’s Christmas dinner and centennial celebration at American Legion Post 343.
One shared memories of how the global conflict impacted him. They were stories that were, by turns, comical, sobering and celebratory.
Mike Ferraro Sr. of Bessemer, a Navy medic, enlisted shortly after graduating from high school in 1943. He recalled his initial medical training at corps school, which included learning how to give inoculations.
“We used to give them to each other for practice,” he said. “You can imagine these nervous hands putting a needle to your arm and slowly poking it in. Oh, we had a lot of fun doing that.”
He later would complete his medical indoctrination at a naval hospital in Long Beach, California, where his first role was as a “wipe nurse” in surgery. The person with that assignment stood by with a cloth to mop the brow of the doctor or anyone else in the operating room who was perspiring profusely.
That was the duty that Ferraro was performing when a doctor “with glasses yay thick — he couldn’t see his hand in front of his face,” began to sweat. Ferraro wiped the man’s forehead but in doing so, knocked his glasses from his face.
“That destroyed the whole sterile field,” he said. “After that, he got hold of me and and I’ll tell ya, up one side and down the other. I walked on my tiptoes for a week.”
Despite having joined the Navy, Ferraro spent his early months stuck ashore on various Pacific islands, including New Caledonia, Tulagi, Guadalcanal and New Guinea. When finally he was assigned to a ship, he found that it was one packed with Marines headed for an invasion of the island of Saipan.
“You can’t begin to imagine the number of guys we patched up,” he said. “As they brought these Marines back from the front lines, we changed their bandages, gave them the necessary morphine shots, did some suturing. We just got them prepared for further shipment to better treatment.”
Later, he would experience much the same thing when he joined more Marines bound for a landing on the island of Peleliu.
“We went through the same routine, patching up these guys, an arm missing, a leg shattered,” Ferraro said. “I often wonder when lying back in my lounge chair how many of those guys made it back. I’ll never know.”
Between those two incidents, Ferraro went through a life-threatening incident of his own. While on a small cargo ship that was returning him to base, an explosion suddenly rocked the vessel.
“Over the PA system, “Torpedo! Torpedo!’” he said. “The next thing we heard was ‘Abandon ship! Abandon ship!”
Ferraro went over the side and would spend the next 21 days with six other men in a raft, floating aimlessly on the Pacific.
“As we floated around there, there were times we would go hour after hour, and no one would say a word — not a word spoken,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, someone would start laughing, and the first thing you know, all of us would start laughing. What were we laughing at? I don’t know. It was just something that happened.”
On the morning of Day 21, a ship was spotted on the horizon, heading toward the raft.
“But was it an enemy ship?” Ferraro said. “If so, what would happen to us? Would they take us prisoner? Would they shoot us on the spot?
“But as it got closer, we could see Old Glory flying from the mast. It sent a feeling through you that, as weak and hungry as you were … I just can’t explain it.”
Ultimately, Ferraro would end up in 1945 on a Leyte Island base in the Philippines, where one mid-August night he was part of a group watching a movie. When the first reel ended, there was a delay before the second reel could be mounted on the projector. But before the film could resume, the PA system sprang to life with an announcement: “The Japanese have just surrendered, the war is over!”
“There was probably a couple of hundred men sitting there watching that movie,” Ferraro said. “There wasn’t one sound made. You could have heard a pin drop — utter silence.
“Then all of a sudden, it all broke loose. All you heard was ‘I made it! I’m going home.’ Hugging each other, jumping up and down — immediately they announced the base is closed. They knew if we went into town we would probably tear the place apart.”
Other highlights of the evening included music by a brass ensemble from New Castle High and the presentation of proclamations marking the post's and the American Legion's 100th anniversaries from state Rep. Chris Sainato, state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. and New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo.
There were also large-screen presentations of photos from the post's history and a brief program remember the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.