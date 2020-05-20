A Slippery Rock woman was uninjured after her car went into a building Tuesday night in Neshannock Township.
According to Neshannock Township police, Pamila Davis' car struck a curb in front of the First Choice Credit Union at Wilmington Road and Stephen Drive around 9:35 p.m. The car then accelerated and crashed into the side of the building.
The vehicle was removed from the scene by Castle Towing.
