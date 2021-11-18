A Pittsburgh woman is wanted by New Castle police for reportedly posting a city woman's private information on Facebook.
Police in a criminal complaint reported that Shanice Fitzpatrick, 19, and her salon employees also reportedly destroyed hundreds of dollars worth of hair products.
A woman reported to police that Fitzpatrick owned a hair salon at 424 Uber St. and that she worked for her. The woman said when she was leaving the job, Fitzpatrick shared her address and social security number on social media, stating, "Shopping spree and free credit cards for the whole fb gang."
The woman told police that Fitzpatrick and her employees destroyed the hair products in the salon.
Fitzpatrick is charged with criminal solicitation to commit theft and criminal solicitation to commit access device fraud.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
