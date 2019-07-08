PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — A crash in western Pennsylvania has left a woman dead and a man injured.
The crash occurred shortly after 5:15 a.m. Monday in Penn Hills.
Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The man suffered a leg injury and was being treated at a hospital.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. Their names have not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
