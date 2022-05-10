State police are investigating the homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Neshannock Township home Tuesday morning.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said the woman has been identified as Cecelia J. Liposky of 2804 Mercer Road, who suffered apparent traumatic injuries.
An autopsy is being conducted at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County to determine the exact cause of death. Police and emergency units were called to Liposky's address around 10:30 a.m. and she was dead inside of the home. Johnson pronounced her dead at the scene.
The house and yard were cordoned off with crime scene tape, and state police were parked outside late into the afternoon.
Johnson said more information will be forthcoming, pending autopsy results.
The state police issued a news release Tuesday evening, saying they are trying to locate Liposky's car, a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Pennsylvania registration JTC5995. Anyone who sees the vehicle or who has any additional information is asked to contact them at (724) 598-2211.
