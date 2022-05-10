Mercer Road death

State police have the home of Cecelia Liposky cordoned off on Mercer Road after they reportedly found her dead there Tuesday morning.

 By Debbie Wachter | New Castle News

State police are investigating the homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Neshannock Township home Tuesday morning.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said the woman has been identified as Cecelia J. Liposky of 2804 Mercer Road, who suffered apparent traumatic injuries. 

An autopsy is being conducted at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County to determine the exact cause of death. Police and emergency units were called to Liposky's address around 10:30 a.m. and she was dead inside of the home. Johnson pronounced her dead at the scene.

The house and yard were cordoned off with crime scene tape, and state police were parked outside late into the afternoon.

Johnson said more information will be forthcoming, pending autopsy results.

The state police issued a news release Tuesday evening, saying they are trying to locate Liposky's car, a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Pennsylvania registration JTC5995. Anyone who sees the vehicle or who has any additional information is asked to contact them at (724) 598-2211.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.