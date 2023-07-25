A Mercer County woman was cited for leaving the scene of a crash after hitting two utility poles with the car she was driving, said state police in New Castle.
Deserae V. Sloan, 25, of Wheatland was westbound on state Highway 208 in Pulaski Township at 10:45 p.m. Friday and attempted to avoid a deer when the crash occurred. Sloan was not hurt, but was unable to drive her car, police said.
