A West Side woman has been arrested for reportedly vandalizing the inside of an East Side bar and throwing a shoe at an officer's head.
New Castle police have charged Velvet Marnice Wade in connection with the incidents that reportedly occurred around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at the 724 Club at 630 East Washington St.
According to a criminal complaint, a man who was in the bar with Wade told police that she had broken multiple items inside. Police said that as he was speaking with them, Wade tried multiple times to strike him and she was combative as they were arresting her.
Police reported that Wade got out of her handcuffs that were behind her back, and she kicked the back windows of the patrol car, trying to get out.
She kicked one officer in the chest and face multiple times, the complaint states. When they arrived at the police station, Wade removed her shoes and threw it toward the head of another officer. She was slapping officers' arms and hands away as they tried to get her under control, the report said. Wade also was found to have been in possession of two grams of marijuana, according to the court papers.
She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
She was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo and lodged in the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.