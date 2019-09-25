A North Hill woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and other offenses after an accident in which she and two teenage sisters were severely injured.

The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 3500 block of Harlansburg Road in Scott Township. The two teens, Isis Whisel, a Laurel High School senior, and Irie Whisel, a junior, were traveling in a black Nissan Maxima, returning home from an out-of-town Laurel football game, when a black Honda Civic driven by Leah Kathleen Piccione, 27, of East Clen-Moore Boulevard, crossed the center line of the road and struck their vehicle head on, according to police reports.

State police filed charges against Piccione today and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. She had been hospitalized in Pittsburgh with injuries as a result of the collision.

She is facing two counts each of DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of failure to use a seat belt, driving with unsafe equipment, careless driving, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lanes. She was arraigned today by District Judge Scott McGrath, who set a $10,000 unsecured bond.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Piccione, police when they arrived at the accident scene had tried to ask Piccione what had happened while she was lying in an ambulance. She smelled of alcoholic beverage and she wore an orange wristband with the "Bamboo Bar," written on it, the complaint states. It notes that Bamboo Bar is a tavern in Cranberry, Butler County.

A witness told police that he was driving west on Route 108 when he came across the crashed vehicles. He said he ran over the Maxima and helped the driver, Isis Whisel, 18, out of the car, and she was unresponsive but breathing. He then ran over to the Civic and noted that Piccione, the driver, was conscious, he reported.

The two teens were flown from the Scott Township firehall to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The state police interviewed Isis Whisel on Sept. 3, and she said she was driving east on Route 108 when she saw headlights approaching in her lane.

The police obtained a search warrant from the Mahoning County courts for medical records, laboratory reports and chemical testing of Piccione, who was treated for her injuries at St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. The records indicate that Piccione was flown to the hospital around 11 p.m. and that her blood alcohol level was 0.178 percent, the report states. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Isis Whisel suffered a broken ankle and has screws in her shin as a result of her injuries. She also sustained cuts on her forehead and eyes, a lacerated spleen, two chipped vertebrae and damaged blood vessels and clotting in her brain. Irie, a passenger in the car, also suffered extensive broken bones and internal injuries, according to previous reports.

Both sisters were still in the intensive care unit at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital when police prepared the charges.

Laurel School District superintendent Len Rich said today that both girls are now at home. He did not know their condition, because he had not talked to their mother recently, he said. But he learned that, according to family, the two teens are facing 8 to 12 months of initial recovery.

He said of their family, "They appreciate all of the community's support."

