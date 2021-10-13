An Ellwood City woman who was reported for playing loud music in a hot tub at 5 a.m. is facing more charges for her combative behavior, police said.
Ellwood City police arrested Amber Jewel Perez, 36, of 518 Loop St., for a reported disturbance after she ignored their first warning that the music was too loud, according to a criminal complaint. Her charges escalated for her disruptive behavior after she was in custody, police said.
Two officers were called to the area, where they heard loud music coming from her address, the report states. Perez and another woman were in a hot tub on the porch playing loud music through a speaker. The police instructed them to turn down the music and Perez complied.
Around 5:35 a.m., the police were sent back to the address for a disturbance, the complaint said. A caller reported that the music was getting louder. Perez emerged from the house, yelled at police, and the officers told her she was being cited for disorderly conduct, the complaint states.
A neighbor approached and told the officers that Perez had thrown glass bottles onto Loop Street and threatened to slash his tires, the report said. He said she also threw a glass bottle and hit his car.
Perez continued screaming and yelling at the officers and refused to sign the citation, the officers reported, and she spit on one of them. As they tried to arrest her, she struggled with them physically, they said. She was taken to the Ellwood City police station and placed in a holding cell.
She is charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and harassment. She was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
