An Ellwood City woman accused of repeatedly harassing an off-duty policeman during the night by phone is facing charges.
Ellwood City police reported in a criminal complaint that Nichole Marie Benincase, 37, of Center Avenue, has a history of calling and harassing the officer.
Recent incidents were Aug. 20 and 21, according to the report.
Benincase is charged with one count each of stalking and terroristic threats and nine counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct, for the nine times she called the officer between 12:52 and 2:30 a.m. The officer reported Benincase has prior charges and probation status for harassing and stalking him.
She is accused of not just calling the officer, but also emailing and texting him numerous times with intent to annoy and alarm him.
The complaint states that Benincase was off duty, sleeping and at home with his juvenile son on Aug. 20 when his cell phone rang at 12:52 a.m. with no caller ID. He answered it to hear a woman asking if he knew who it was.
He identified the voice as Benincase's. After he hung up, she called nine more times, he said. She left two voicemails on two of the calls, according to the report.
Some of her messages included profanity, according to the document. One voicemail message said, "I will find you and everybody that you love and destroy you all."
The police noted that Benincase has been on probation for stalking the officer last year.
She was sent summonses to appear in court on her charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.