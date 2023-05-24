A woman driving with her 10-year-old child near Grant Street Tuesday reportedly was in the line of gunfire that left her injured.
New Castle police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting, and he is expected to be charged as an adult with attempted homicide.
Meanwhile, the police surrounded his apartment at Harbor Heights late Wednesday afternoon and were securing a search warrant to find more evidence.
City police chief Bobby Salem said the shooting occurred around 6:21 p.m. The woman driver suffered a minor head injury when the bullet came through her window, struck the dashboard and bounced off the ceiling of the car, hitting her, he said. The child was unharmed.
Salem said the male had fired multiple shots, and the woman's vehicle, which was passing by, was not his intended target.
The police identified the reported shooter by viewing surveillance video from the Lawrence County Housing Authority, which showed a man in a mask with identifiable shoes and clothing firing a gun, Salem said. The youth was wearing an ankle monitor that registered the location and the time of the shooting, enabling officers to further identify him, the chief said.
(0) comments
