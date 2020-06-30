A New Castle mother sustained serious burns to her extremities Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in a home on the city's East Side.
According to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe, the department received a call for a residential structure fire at 202 S. Crawford Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, the entire second floor was engulfed in flames. Firefighters found the mother outside of the home with severe burns. She was accompanied by two children who she safely evacuated from the home.
The mother sustained the severe burns when she re-entered the home to look for a third child. She was unaware the child had spent the night at a grandfather's house.
She was transferred to UPMC Jameson Hospital before being flown to a burn trauma center Pittsburgh's Mercy Hospital.
Kobbe said the family's second-floor smoke detector "played a huge role in saving lives today" because the mother said she was asleep on the first floor, but she was awakened by the detector.
The fire was extinguished around 6:45 a.m.
The family is not requesting aid from the Red Cross, and the children will be staying with their grandfather.
According to Kobbe, the home is a total loss.
The fire's cause is being investigated by the New Castle police, but Kobbe suspects it is not suspicious.
A neighboring home at 204 S. Crawford Ave. suffered exterior damage to the siding from the heat of the flames.
Fourteen firefighters from the New Castle Fire Department were on scene as well as the New Castle police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.