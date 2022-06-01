A Lower East Side woman was arrested after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, hitting her children and trying to run her over with a car.
Mahoning Township police filed multiple felony assault charges against Miranda N. Wansitler, 28, of the 600 block of South Ray Street in connection with the fray that reportedly occurred around 7 a.m. May 26 at the woman's home in Mahoning Township.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police Wansitler arrived at her house and started an argument with her over her former boyfriend. The woman told Wansitler she's pregnant, and Wansitler punched her in the stomach and forced her way into her house, the report said. She said Wansitler hit her several times and hit her children, ages, 7, 6 and 4.
She and Wansitler got into a struggle and they both fell down the front porch steps, and Wansitler hit her on her arm and threatened to hit her children again, the woman told police. She said Wansitler then ran to her car and tried to run over the woman and her children then left the scene, the complaint states.
The police reported the woman had evident multiple injuries to her body including bite marks, scratches and a bleeding cut on her head. The officers found tire tracks leading to the porch of the house and damage to the porch railing and yard furniture.
New Castle officers located Wansitler's vehicle at her home and Mahoning Township police went there and arrested her. She is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of burglary, harassment, criminal mischief, simple assault and criminal trespass.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who confined her to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond. She subsequently posted bail and was freed.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
