A woman attending a musical event Saturday at the Mahoning Sportsmen's Club ended up in jail after she reportedly feigned an illness and assaulted police, emergency responders and hospital personnel.
Mahoning Township police arrested Katie Ponziani, 20, of the 2000 block of Churchill Road in Hillsville, after she reportedly shoved, bit and spit on EMS staff and hospital nurses, according to a criminal complaint.
The report said police were alerted to a physically intoxicated woman near the stage at the club. When emergency medical staff tried to check her, she became belligerent and was fighting them, the complaint states.
As police and emergency workers walked her to an ambulance for evaluation, Ponziana screamed in the faces of the EMTs, police and other responders, the paperwork states. She was asked to leave the event and she refused, and as police arrested her, she kicked, hit and shoved the officers, causing them to fall on the ground, the police reported.
She continued to kick the EMS workers who placed her in an ambulance, and as she was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital for medical evaluation before being taken to jail, she struck and spit on the EMS worker in the ambulance en route to the hospital. When they arrived at UPMC Jameson, Ponziani kicked and spit on two nurses, the report said.
A woman attending the sportsmen's club event told police that Ponziani had bitten her thumb and broken her skin while she was near the stage and trying to separate her from another woman with whom Ponziani was fighting, the police reported.
An officer reported that the house where Ponziani lives is on the township's disorderly house list because of the number of times they were called there because she reportedly was intoxicated.
Ponziani is charged with four counts of each of simple assault and harassment, and one count each of public drunkenness, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with Saturday's disturbance.
District Judge Melissa A. Amodie arraigned her and committed her to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
