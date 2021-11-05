A South New Castle Borough woman is incarcerated after reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Lawrence County jail.
New Castle police said Kassady Lee Myers, 22, of 1909 Hanna St., was reported to have been trespassing on property of a convalescent home and that she was wanted on a bench warrant.
The police searched her and found a glass pipe, a Xanax bar and marijuana in her purse, the policed report said.
She was taken to the Lawrence County jail, where a corrections officer searched her again and found three more Xanax bars and marijuana in her underwear, the report said.
She was taken to UPMC Jameson and administered naloxone, police said. While en route to the jail from the hospital, Myers was shouting and striking the cage of the patrol car with her hands and handcuffs, according to the report.
She was charged Monday with contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $1,500 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
