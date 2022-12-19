A North Hill woman is facing charges for reportedly punching an 8-year-old girl in the face.
New Castle police said that they had received a report from Lawrence County Children and Youth Services about the incident, which had been reported to Childline.
According to a criminal complaint, the police following a 6-month investigation have charged Krystal Lee Mravintz, 35, of East Moody Avenue in connection with the assault that was reported to have occurred in July at a different location on the city’s North Hill.
The police were provided with a video of Mravintz punching the child in the face, causing her a nosebleed and knocking out her front tooth.
Mravintz is facing one count each of simple assault of a child aged 12 or younger, and harassment.
She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who released her on a nonmonetary bond, pending her preliminary hearing.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
