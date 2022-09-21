An East Side woman is facing charges for reportedly assaulting a man multiple times on different occasions with different objects.
New Castle police on Monday charged Kathleen Reiter, 54, of Cunningham Avenue, in connection with five separate incidents reported to have occurred between May 16 and July 2 at her home.
According to a criminal complaint, a man who told police he was a former friend of Reiter said on May 16, Reiter tried to stab him with a screwdriver. He told police on June 12 she hit him in the back of the head with a softball, then hit him in the head with a full can of beer. On June 26, Reiter reportedly punched the man in the face while he was driving, injuring his lip. On July 19, she punched him in the face, bruising his eye and nose, the report said.
He told police he decided to report the matters to police after several people asked him about the marks on his face.
Reiter is charged with five counts each of simple assault and harassment. She was sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.