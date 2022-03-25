An Oak Leaf Gardens woman is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of assaulting a woman at her apartment and of kicking and striking police as they arrested her.
New Castle police have charged Maliyah Frankie Robinson, 20, of 1110 Pin Oak Drive, in connection with a disturbance that reportedly broke out around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
A woman reported to the police Robinson got into a fist fight with her and punched her and tried to strangle her, according to a criminal complaint.
As the police tried to arrest Robinson, she refused to sit in the patrol car and kicked her feet at the officers and ignored their commands.
She was banging her head off the back of the car, and as an officer tried to stop her, she bit his left hand, police reported. She also kicked three of the officers multiple times, the report said.
Robinson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment. She was arraigned before District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
