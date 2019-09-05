A Neshannock Township woman has been arrested for harboring a runaway 17-year-old teen whom she previously had hired as a babysitter, according to a township police report.
Neshannock police reported that Felicia Caldwell, 30, of Ridgewood Way, had the teen at her house, but told police multiple times that she hadn't seen her and that the teen had blocked her on social media. The police located the teen at Caldwell's house through the teen's Snap Chat account, through which Caldwell had provided the teen with directions to her house, according to a criminal complaint.
Police surrounded the house and caught the teen as she was trying to leave through the back door, the report said.
The teen was turned over to Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, then taken to a detention facility overnight.
Caldwell is charged with kidnapping, interfering with the custody of children, concealing the whereabouts of a child and obstructing administrative law. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set her bond at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.