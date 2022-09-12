A Butler County woman is wanted by Union Township police for reportedly shoving a woman out of her vehicle during an argument.
Police reported that the incident was reported to have occurred the morning of July 28. Following a 1 1/2 month investigation, they filed charges Friday against Jessica Locke, 34, of Lyndora in connection with the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the police had been called to Route 422 where a woman was on the side of the road, bleeding from her lower leg. An EMT placed a tourniquet on her leg and she told police Locke threw her out of her red Cadillac sedan during an argument that reportedly had escalated to a physical assault. Locke then started driving away while the woman was half-out of the car and holding on, and she eventually had to let go.
The woman was taken to a hospital. The police located Locke in a parking lot of a nearby tavern, and she was taken to the Union Township police station. Her car was impounded.
A state trooper took Locke to the state police station, where she refused a blood alcohol and chemical test, according to the report. She was released pending further investigation and information regarding the other woman's injuries, police said.
Locke is charged with aggravated assault, accidents involving injury while not licensed, driving while under the influence, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and driving while her license is suspended.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
