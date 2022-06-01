A New Bedford area woman is facing charges for reportedly trying to run over her estranged husband with her car, according to Pulaski Township police.
Police said the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Evergreen Road, while Kylee Rae Maggie, 41, and her husband were involved in a domestic dispute. The husband told police as he was standing next to a family member's white Ford pickup truck, Maggie backed up her Chevy Cobalt, then put the car in drive and accelerated toward him, then swerved and rammed the Ford Ranger and backed up and drove away, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said later when talking to Maggie she told them she tried to hit her husband and she wanted to hit him but she didn't, the report said.
The police said the Ford Ranger had heavy damage to the right rear quarter, and the Cobalt had severe damage to the front left corner.
Maggie is facing two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and harassment. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
