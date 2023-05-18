Wilmington Area Elementary School once again hosted Trout in the Classroom under the supervision of the district's speech language pathologist, Austin Sipe.
The school was home to 160 rainbow trout for five months. Students watched the trout hatch from eggs and eventually witnessed their release as fingerlings into the Neshannock Creek in Volant.
This program teaches youngsters about conservation and connections between the trout, water resources, the environment and themselves. Students were tasked with monitoring and recording aquarium water quality to ensure a healthy tank environment as well as the life cycle of a trout.
More than two dozen students participated on release day at the Neshannock Creek Fly Shop. Peers chose the students to participate in the release after winning the nature bookmark and/or writing passage contest.
During their trip, Sipe and fourth-grade teacher Jay Sabik created a hands-on experience of releasing the trout along with teaching students about fly fishing and identification of macro invertebrates using microscopes.
Librarian Amy Ball read a story titled “Jangles, A Big Fish Story” to students on the riverbank.
“I believe that this program is one of the most unique and memorable STEM classroom experiences that is available to students,” Sipe said.
Students had lunch from Chrystalaire Farms and Consulting.
Students were instructed to “leave it better than you found it” as they cleaned up trash from the creek banks.
Neshannock Chapter No. 216 Trout Unlimited and Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited funded the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.