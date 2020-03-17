Students who receive free and reduced lunch will be able to pick up free meals at three locations beginning today.
An article in today's edition incorrectly lists the start date as Wednesday.
Families who qualify have been contacted by the district, and will be able to pick up food from locations in Wilmington, Pulaski and Plain Grove.
