The Wilmington Area School District on Wednesday released the name of a teacher and details surrounding his retirement agreement after initially declining to do so publicly.
After the school board approved the separation agreement on April 26, school officials only identified teacher Rod Pallerino as employee #682. After school officials refused to share Pallerino's name or details about his separation, The News asked for the name through a Freedom of Information Act request with the district’s business manager, Josh Latore.
The district had five business days to grant or deny the request, but asked for a 30-calendar day extension to determine whether the record was subject to access by the newspaper under the state Right-to-Know Law. The law contains 30 exceptions allowing agencies to withhold records in appropriate circumstances.
Two days prior to the Friday's deadline, the district released the teacher's names and agreement details.
According to the agreement, Pallerino for three years will receive annual contributions of $15,000 toward his retirement plan, beginning on July 1. The district also agreed to allow Pallerino to use unused sick and personal days. Once exhausted, he would be placed on paid administrative leave until his retirement on June 12.
The agreement also indicated the reasons for his retirement shall remain confidential.
Pallerino reportedly worked for the school district for 25 years.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania News Media Association, said after the April meeting that school officials should not have withheld Pallerino's name.
When asked on Wednesday why it was withheld, Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan referred questions to school board solicitor Michael Bonner. Attempts to reach Bonner were unsuccessful.
“I was not involved in the decision to hold the name,” Meehan said. “That was all at his direction and I believe PSEA.”
PSEA is the Pennsylvania State Educators Association, which among things, negotiates contracts for educators.
PSEA supports the identification of an employee by number in a separation agreement voted on at a school board meeting and claims this is standard practice at most public school districts in Pennsylvania, Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications, said Thursday.
“PSEA is supportive of that practice in order to ensure the privacy of school employees,” Lilienthal said.
Melewsky said in April the board should have announced the name and details of the agreement before voting on it so the public can comment before the action took place. She added salaries, leave time and other payments to publicly funded employees are public records.
