Wilmington Area School Board during its Tuesday meeting proposed a $23.5 million budget for 2023-24 that needs to be reduced by $866,000 to avoid a tax increase.
Josh Latore, the district's director of finance and operations, feels fairly certain the district can balance the spending plan before the end of June without raising taxes.
“We're still waiting for the state budget,” Latore said. “Our budgetary number doesn't include the full amount. It could be a $280,000 to $290,000 swing.”
The Wilmington School Board approved its last tax increase in 2018 and is scheduled to vote on the current budget during its 7 p.m. June 20 meeting.
The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 currently pays $1,575 in property taxes to the district. The assessed value is equal to the 2003 market value of a property, the last year Lawrence County conducted an assessment.
The proposed budget is about $1 million more than this year's $22.5 million spending plan, Latore said.
The school district is faced with a 3 to 4 percent increase in wages for its 180 to 190 employees and the same for benefits. The cost of utilities have also gone up, Latore said.
Latore said on Wednesday that Wilmington is ranked high in a lot of the state's financial categories used in many subsidy payments.
“These factors show that Wilmington needs to rely on its local taxes to balance its budget,” he said.
The district will continue its $3.6 million in upgrades to building heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems using federal COVID relief dollars. The elementary school is next on the list.
In related matters, the board agreed to offer additional options for paying property taxes for those faced with financial hardships. The discount period will be extended by 30 days and property owners can make four payment options instead of the normal three and the penalty period will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days.
School tax bills will be mailed on or before July 1. Property owners can save 2 percent if they pay before Sept. 30. The tax bill without the discount is due between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. A 10 percent penalty shall be imposed on payments received after Nov. 30.
Taxpayers shall have the option to pay taxes in four equal installments due July 31, Aug. 31, Sept. 30 and Oct. 31. All unpaid taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over for collection.
Also related, the board approved starting pay increases for its teacher aides and learning support personnel; they will start at $10.25 an hour for 2023-24, $10.50 for 2024-25 and $10.75 for 2025-26. Current employees will get 50-cent an hour increases for each of the next three years. The increases puts their pay about $16.20 an hour.
Also, security personnel will receive 2 percent raises for each of the next three years. Starting pay is $19.50 and the increase will put the average security employee at $21 an hour.
