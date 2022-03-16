TICKETS
Wilmington Area High School will present “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at 7 p.m. March 17, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. March 20 in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are available online through a link on the district’s website, www.wasd.school. Tickets will also be available at the door.
SYNOPSIS
Inspired by the book by Shepherd Mead, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is a silly, campy musical about climbing the corporate ladder.
J. Pierrepont Finch is a window washer who finds a book called “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” which he uses to get a job at World Wide Wickets and move up in the company.
Frump, a co-worker he left behind on the way up, tries to sabotage Finch as he gets higher and higher in the organization, but in the end Finch is forced to make a few choices without the help of his book.
— Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST
The cast of Wilmington’s production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” includes: Mitchell Tokar, Ethan Seman, Javin Dougherty, Noah Postema, Marco Costello, Giulia Fenner, Ashley Wignall, Collin Buckwalter, Jenna Allison, Sarah Lewis, Jet Johnston, Ian Lightcap, Maddalena DiMuccio, Mary Boyd, Brooke Jordan, Isaiah Stephenson, Lauren Erson, Taylor Kendall,
Micah Shelenberger, Kaylee Boyle, Paige Buckwalter, Afton Camlin, Linnea Funari, Eleanor Furimsky, Lily Heaney, Eila Hilton, Hannah Legnosky, Emma Lipo, Casey Lukacs, Sonya Merz, Payton Michaels, Sydney Parsons and Jacqueline Wildauer.
CREW
Crew members of “How to Succeed” include: Kylee Miller, Deanna Novak, Ellie Cullen, Eryn Conner, Adiella Hoffman, Gabrielle Kobbe, Ella Lipo, Matthew Pusateri and Annalise Ramirez.
