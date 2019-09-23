Wilmington honors veterans at Salute to Service night

On Saturday night, the Wilmington football team continued to take care of business with a 51-14 rout of visiting Conneaut (Ohio).
The Greyhounds also took time to honor veterans during a special ceremony prior to kickoff as part of the school's Salute to Service event. Both Wilmington and the visiting Spartans entered the field through an inflatable tunnel from the Army. Instead of the regular starting lineup introductions, each Wilmington starter on the offensive unit emerged from the end zone and ran through a gauntlet of teammates on either side, hand-in-hand with a veteran, whose accomplishments were read over the Greyhounds Stadium public address system.
The veterans honored included Wilmington alumni and members of the Air National Guard, Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Air Force and National Guard. At halftime, the Wilmington marching band performed songs corresponding to each branch of the military.
The Greyhounds were led onto the field by coach Brandon Phillian at halftime, and each member of the team and coaching staff shook the hands of veterans invited onto the field.
This is the second annual Salute to Service game after Phillian started the tradition last season in his first year as head coach.
Those escorted on the field prior to the game include:
•Capt. Val Lewis, a Wilmington Elementary School teacher who serves at the Air Force's 171st Refueling Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
•Sgt. 1st Class James Monpas, who served in Bosnia and Iraq after enlisting in 1999 and now serves as an Army recruiter.
•Staff Sgt. Edwardo Marcos, who served a tour of duty in South Korea and is now an Army recruiter.
•Red Shimrack, the father of Wilmington defensive coordinator Robb Shimrack. He was a Navy chief and then later police chief in Butler County, earning a National Law Enforcement Merit Award for his excellent arrest record.
•Staff Sgt. Mitch Staelens, who enlisted in 2010 and served a tour of duty in Afghanistan and now is station commander at the New Castle recruiting station.
•Lt. Col. Chad Hendrickson, a 1991 Wilmington graduate who was an Army physician stationed in Iraq and Germany.
•Kenny Sipe, who worked at Lockbourne Air Force Base doing blood work for the hospital lab.
•Paul McMahon, who earned two Bronze Stars and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the Army.
•Donald J. Bookwalter Jr., who served in the National Guard for 13 years.
•Dominic Johnjulio, who received the National Defense Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Good Conduct medal second award and two Army Achievement medals.
•Edward Miller, who retired as a lieutenant colonel after serving a tour in Korea in 1953.
•Bob Exley, who was part of the Air & Sea Rescue and received accommodations for saving lives on the U.S.S. Braine.
