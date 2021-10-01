The Wilmington Area School District has a new guidance counselor.
The school board voted 8 to 1 to approve Katelynn Gray as a high school guidance counselor at an annual salary of $56,750 at a special meeting held virtually on Thursday night. This was the sole item on the agenda.
Board member Vanessa Russo was the lone dissenting vote. She said she never met Gray and that was the reason for her "no" vote.
“I have made it a practice to vote ‘no’ to any candidate whose interview I am not permitted to sit in on," said Russo, who works in the human resources field is is not on the board’s personnel committee.
There are only three board members on the personnel committee.
“That means that only three board members actually meet the candidates, then, all nine of us are expected to vote in favor of hiring the person without the benefit of being able to ask them questions during the interviews.”
Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty said he's excited about the hire.
“We got a good guidance counselor," he said.
