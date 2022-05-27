Wilmington Area High School's graduation events begin with a baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 in Wallace Memorial Chapel on the Westminster College campus. Commencement will be at 7 p.m. June 3 in Westminster's Orr Auditorium.
Valedictorian is Logan Popovich, son of John and Robin Popovich. Salutatorian is Talia Morgenstern, daughter of Paul and Susan Morgenstern.
The members of Wilmington's Class of 2022 include: Jenna Allison^, William Anderson, Robert Ayres, Cameron Barr, Dylan Batley*^, Nathaniel Bersett*^, Suzanne Bevilacqua^, Becka-lyn Book^, Mary Boyd^, Carter Boyle, McKenna Bucker, Karen Bunnell, Cody Campbell, Caleb Carr, Marco Costello, Christopher Decker, Luke Edwards, Dylan Emery, Sierra Fellion, Frank Firek, Brianna Fisher^, Jadyn Flick^, Madison Graham, Tyler Gray^, Claire Hartner*^, Ethan Heberle, Tobey Heckathorn,
Elon Horchler^, Joshua Huffman, Carlee Huston, Jagger Johnston, Jenna Jones^, Brooke Jordan*^, Jacob Kauffman^, Beletu Kelliher^, Nyah Kelliher^, Camryn Kollar^, Kaila Lahr, Rachel Lego*^, Ian Lightcap, Dylan Lynch, Hunter Lynch, Cole Mahle, Lindsey Martineau*^, Cole McCallister, Connor McCrumb, Michael McManis, Damien Micco, Noelle Millero, Amariah Morgenstern^, Talia Morgenstern*^, Adrienne Offutt^, Tressa Pavlov,
Angelo Peak, Brayden Penwell, Adelynn Pfaff, Logan Popovich*^, Noah Postema^, Ashton Reed, Beau Reed, Bradley Reed, Emilie Richardson^, Callie Roblero Whiting, Isaac Schleich^, Dominic Serafino, Lucas Shaffer, Haydn Shaner, Skyler Sholler, Brooke Siegfried, Jonathen Sniezek, Shannon Sotter^, Audrey Staples^, Davon Taylor, Isabella Toto*^, Lia Vastano*^, Reese Walker, Grace Whiting, Ashley Wignall, Jaqueline Wildauer, Anna Williams^ and Ashton Williamson.
(*indicates top 10 students and ^ indicates National Honor Society members.)
