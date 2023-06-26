This year’s Wilmington Area High School salutatorian has received a full ride to attend the University of Maine.
Micah Shelenberger, 16, was awarded a National Merit Scholarship, which he said will cover tuition, and room and board for four years. The out-of-state cost is $48,568 annually, according to the university website.
Shelenberger will study ecology and environmental science.
“I was definitely glad,” Shelenberger said about receiving the scholarship. “It was a big part of my college decision.”
Named a semifinalist in October, he said he received six or seven college acceptances and narrowed his decision down to Maine and Michigan Tech.
“We visited (Maine) in the spring and we got to meet with some of the professors,” he said. “That was just a great experience. It seems they are very dedicated to the environmental program.”
Shelenberger has a late August birthday and started kindergarten in Wilmington Area School District at age 5. He received permission to skip second grade.
While at WAHS, Shelenberger was the senior drum major for the marching band and involved with pep band, tech crew, chorus, National Honor Society and debate club.
The son of Jessica and Timothy Shelenberger of New Wilmington, he works as a server at Bakluva Bakery & Eatery, also in New Wilmington.
To qualify for a National Merit Scholarship, applicants must provide their academic record, school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and other honors and awards. Applicants also must write an essay and provide their SAT and ACT college entrance exam test scores.
Shelenberger is one of 15,000 finalists, which represents less than one percent of all high school seniors in the country.
Located in Orono, the University of Maine has about 9,000 students. Author Stephen King is among notable alumni.
