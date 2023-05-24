Wilmington Area School Board during its Tuesday meeting:
•Accepted resignations from high school science teacher Paul McMahon at the end of the 2022-2023 school year and Robert Shimrack as assistant football coach, effective immediately.
•Recognized librarian Amy Ball, fourth-grade teacher John Sabik and speech language pathologist Austin Sipe for their involvement in the Trout in the Classroom program. Elementary students raised 160 rainbow trout for five months and recently released them as fingerlings into the Neshannock Creek in Volant.
•Appointed the firm of Andrews & Price of Pittsburgh as special education solicitors for the 2023-2024 school year.
•Named Trey Skalos and First National Bank of Pennsylvania treasurer for the school district for 2023-2024.
•Approved summer school elementary teachers and aides Stephanie Cameron, Sara Baker, Kayleigh Shenker, Kim Domalik, Sally Hilton, Sabik, Megan Leo, Morgan Allwine, Elizabeth Volkey, Lucy Combine and Leslie Flecher.
•Voted to allow a Hermitage student to participate in the vocational agriculture program at Wilmington for 2023-24.
•Chose Republic Services to collect the district's garbage for 2023-24 at a savings of $50 a month.
•Agreed to provide swimming lessons to fifth-graders on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Westminster College from Sept. 12 to Oct. 5 as part of physical education programming.
•Gave permission for sixth-graders to participate in Borough Park Day on June 7; for nine students and one adult to place flags at local cemeteries on May 24; for third-graders to visit Fair Oaks and Neshannock cemeteries on May 25; for four students to participate in New Castle School of Trades transition day at to-be-determined date; for six students to participate in Extreme Leadership at Shenango on the Green on May 18; for 29 students to participate in an environmental science program and five in a chemistry class, both at Westminster College on May 24; for 104 marching band students to participate in the Memorial Day Parade in New Bedford on May 27; for 72 ninth-graders to release trout in the Neshannock River in Volant; for eight members of the girls basketball team to travel to Fairview High School on June 23; and for 18 students to participate in the Western PA Leadership Conference in Erie on July 24 and 25.
•Agreed to send 13 varsity cheerleaders to cheer camp from June 12-15 at Slippery Rock University. Parents and boosters will cover the fees and transportation costs.
•Agreed to allow nine students to participate in the wrestling program at Laurel Area Junior-Senior High School at a cost of $6,500 to the district. Each wrestler will have to pay $228.
•Approved use of cafeteria for track and field picnic on May 23, stadium for band picture day on June 1, gym for blood drive on June 2, stadium and concession stand for Punt, Pass and Kick competition through Wilmington Area Youth Football League on June 10, the high school and middle school gyms for Wilmington Youth Basketball Camp from June 26-29 and July 11, 18 and 25, and use of stadium for band practice from 5 to 7 p.m. July 17 and 5 to 7:30 p.m. on July 19, Meet the Band Night Show from 3:30-9 p.m. on July 28 and Aug. 1-3 and from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.