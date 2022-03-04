Willy Wonka and Grandpa Joe: Mark VanHorn
Willy Wonka and Grandpa Joe: Hunter Rock
Charlie Bucket: Aryanna Nielsen
Augustus Gloop: Samantha Davis
Veruca Salt: Peyton Confer
Violet Beauregarde: Leslie London
Mike Teavee: Lila Fox
Mr. Bucket, Mr. Gloop and The Candy Man: Hayden Slade
Mr. Salt and Grandpa George: Gabriel Bungar
Mrs. Bucket: Paige Moffatt
Mrs. Beauregarde: Beth Keener
Ms. Teavee: Abigail Ellsperman
Grandma Josephine: Olivia Andrews
Grandma Georgina: Mary Houk
Phineous Trout: Lynden Beinhauer
Sophie and Ooompa Loompa: Nevada Lewis
Billie: Calista Poole
Danny: Alexis McClean
James and Oompa Loompa: Chase Ramsey
Alfie and Oompa Loompa: Jayme Duncan
Matilda and Oompa Loompa: Isabella Kudlac
Oompa Loompa: Noah Rhodes
Chefs: Gabriel Bungar, Jayme Duncan, Abigail Ellsperman, Paige Moffatt, Chase Ramsey, Mara Ramsey
Ensemble: Santino DiNucci, Addyson Karis, Charli Madison, Mara Ramsey, Ava Rape, Arianna Salvucci, LenaRose Smith, Jacen Weathers and Eric Woodend.
Children’s chorus: Scarlett Almquist, Addy Andrews, Sierra Berglund, Zayn Blust, Tesla Brady, Olivia Cirelli, Skylarr Cline, Eliza Convery, Abigail Davis, Korie DeJoseph, Landon Dombeck, Aubrey Edwards, McKayla Eichler, Juliana Fazenbaker, Riley Festog, Jeff Frye, Arianna Gilmore, Jayden Glasgow, McKinley Hoellein, Ellery Hooker, Olivia Jewell, Maddie Jones, Adelind Kelosdy, Lucy Kelosky, Christina Lane, Evelyn Marshall, Annabelle Martin, Ashley McDaniel, Adalinn McQueen, Prentice Miller Jr., Riley Milliron, Kinsley Minerd, Savanna Mravintz, Claire Pander, Myla Simeoni, Cienna Valvano, Hailey Venezie, Natalie Warneke, Chloe Williamson and Makenna Woloszyn.
