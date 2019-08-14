More Coverage

Two men are hospitalized in Youngstown with bullet wounds and a teen was grazed by gunfire that erupted late Tuesday night on New Castle's East Side.

New Castle police said the shooting occurred shortly before midnight at 1017 Adams St.

Police arrived to find the three males on the porch who had been shot, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.

Dajamire Drayton, 20, of New Castle, who has an address of Warren, Ohio, and Terry Wilson, 20, of the Adams Street residence, and Devaughn Napier, 15, of Huron Avenue, were injured in the gunfire.

One of the adult victims appeared to have been hit in the groin area and the other appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, said Salem, who went to the scene.

The two older men were taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. The teen who was grazed by the bullet was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, he said.

Salem said they all were transported by ambulance because the weather did not permit medical helicopters to fly during the night. He said one of the adult males underwent surgery yesterday morning and the other also was to undergo surgery yesterday.

A neighbor who lives nearby said he heard gunfire, hollering and screaming, then a short time later he looked out the window and saw eight or nine police cars and two fire trucks. He described the scene like "the wild, Wild West."

"I was lying in bed and heard loud talking, then about 8 to 10 shots," the neighbor said. "At first I thought there were firecrackers."

When he realized it was gunfire, he ran to check on a family member, fearing a stray bullet might have entered the house. He said he heard later that a stray bullet entered the house next to where the shooting was.

He said he doesn't know his neighbors where the shooting occurred.

"It's not like the old days," he said. "This used to be the nicest neighborhood. We used to know every neighbor. Its just sad."

According to Lawrence County Assessment Office records, the house is a rental property owned by William Shah of 224 Bryson Mill Road.

Information that police learned at the scene was that a group of males approached the house, went up on the porch and there was a brief argument, then the males pulled out guns and fired several shots at the three and left, Salem said, adding that the responding officers and detectives are still trying to piece together what happened.

Salem asks that anyone who has information about the incident contact the police at (724) 656-3588, or leave information on the department's "submit a tip" center on its website at www.newcastlepd.com.

