Many students who had their senior years in high school truncated because of COVID-19 spent the summer wondering whether they’d be heading off to college or continuing to study online from home.
The mystery ended Thursday for Westminster College freshmen, who arrived on campus wearing their masks but lacking the assistance of student volunteers who normally would be on hand to help them move in.
“It’s been kind of nerve wracking,” said Darian Meachem, a Meadville High graduate arriving at the New Wilmington campus to begin her pursuit of a biology degree. “As a freshman, I want to be able to have that experience of having classes in person. Learning online is a bit more difficult for me, especially with the science and math classes I have to do.
“It’s definitely exciting to be able to move onto campus and to meet new people.”
Normally, the college would have student volunteers lined up to assist the first-year arrivals with their plastic totes, mini refrigerators and other necessities. On Thursday, though, coronavirus precautions eliminated that perk. Not only were students and parents on their own, but staggered arrival times also meant they had just 90 minutes to complete the process and for parents to head home.
“At first I was kind of worried about being able to get everything in on time with the 90-minute time frame” said Meachem, who was assisted by her older sister, Trenity, “but it seems to work pretty OK.
“The room (in Browne Hall) is pretty nice. It’s definitely a little hot, hopefully the fans will cool it down. And it’s definitely a lot of work going up three flights of stairs with all my stuff.”
Westminster announced last month that it would be holding in-person classes this fall, while also instituting such precautions as mandatory face coverings, daily self-health checks and the preparation of classrooms, dining halls, lounges and other common areas to support physical distancing.
That was happy news for Jennifer Rieger, who was helping her daughter, Jaelyn Fox, move in Thursday, along with her husband, Eric Rieger, and Jaelyn’s father, Rich.
“These kids — in particular, the freshmen — their senior high school year was, not ruined, but definitely changed,” Jennifer Rieger said. “We were just hoping that she would be able to have this experience; that she wouldn’t have to start remotely and that she wouldn’t be robbed of what it’s like to be a freshman on campus and all the cool stuff that comes with that.
“That was more of a stress than anything. I just didn’t want her to not have this experience.”
While this was Jennifer’s first time moving a child into college, Eric boasted previous experience from his daughter’s days at the University of Pittsburgh.
With Westminster’s staggered start and only 325 freshmen to accommodate, he said, the morning was somewhat less hectic than performing the same chore at Pitt.
“It’s different; everything’s different,” he said. “With the mask, you miss some of that experience. I’m about helping people out, but people don’t accept it now, you want to keep your distance. That makes it hard.
“It’s a calmer atmosphere, but it’s also less exciting. That’s all part of the experience, moving in.”
Gina Vance, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, acknowledged that Thursday's move-in was much different than its prior counterparts, but believes the plan of staggering student arrivals between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. worked well.
"It was a very different pace for us," she said. "We usually are fast and furious and lots of fun, and kind of organized chaos. This was very slow and steady, as it kind of needed to be.
"So yes, it was very different, and I’d say we learned some things along the way, too. There were some parts of it that we liked better and might work well for us, moving forward, but certainly not in the same way that we had to roll it out today."
Upon arrival, each Westminster freshman underwent a temperature screening and received a Titan Care Kit complete with two masks, a digital thermometer and hand sanitizer to support self-screening. Once they were settled in, they were directed to small-group and online sessions to begin their orientation process.
That trek continues Friday with a pair of Opening Convocation ceremonies. The second was added to ensure social distancing.
Returning students will arrive between today and Sunday, following a similarly staggered schedule as the freshmen, and fall semester classes will begin Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.