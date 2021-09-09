Westminster College’s Foster Art Gallery is hosting a contemporary fiber arts exhibition, "Expanding Lines," featuring works by national and regional artists, including pieces created by Westminster faculty and staff members.
According to gallery director Summer Zickefoose, the works illustrate processes and approaches to the medium that include quilted compositions, wearable garments, narrative cross stitch, embroidered drawings and many more. Some pieces highlight traditional craft practices within fiber arts, while some are more experimental in nature.
“In some cases, an artist’s process is derived from a traditional craft medium, such as quilting, but diverges into a more sculptural form. Other artists are combining printmaking, drawing, and painting with fiber art techniques,” Zickefoose said.
The exhibition aligns with a fiber arts course offered to Westminster students during the fall semester. Some artists featured in the exhibition will present visiting artist workshops in the course to demonstrate their techniques.
Featured artists include: Mary Lou Alexander of Youngstown; Francesca Balderelli of Sharon; Deb Berkebile of Conneaut, Ohio; Linda Damiani of Bay Village, Ohio; Sarah Detweiler of Green Bay, Wis.; Lydia Flowers of Warren, Ohio; Rosalind Kvet of Cleveland; JoAnn Giordano of Cleveland; Heather Seno of Youngstown; Sandy Shelenberger of Conneaut; Christine Buckton Tillman of Baltimore; Jennifer Whitten of Cleveland; Martha Young of Cleveland; Angie Zielinski of Tucson, Ariz.
Westminster artists include Melissa Baron, Chessa Caylor, Sue Cosgrove, Kandice Hartner, Kristin Park, Pam Richardson, Jessica Sarver, Molly Spinney, Terry Seltzer and Sandra Webster.
The exhibition, which runs through Oct. 1, is free and open to the public. The Foster Art Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, contact Zickefoose, professor of art, at (724) 946-7267 or zickefse@westminster.edu.
