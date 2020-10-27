Westminster College is making modifications to its spring 2021 academic calendar that eliminate spring break and shorten the semester.
While the spring calendar’s first day of instruction, Jan. 19, remains unchanged, the semester will conclude a week earlier on April 30. Final exams will be administered Monday through Thursday, May 3-6.
In order to minimize COVID-19 risks related to travel and the potential exposure through the mass exit and return of students, spring break has been removed from the calendar. Feb. 18, and March 16 have been designated as self-care days for students, and classes will not be held.
“Westminster is committed to protecting the physical and mental health of our students, and the modified calendar reduces the chances of exposure and transmission that can occur when students leave and return to campus en masse,” said Westminster College Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Dr. Jamie McMinn. “Additionally, we know from the fall semester that students need opportunities to reflect on their learning and catch their breath, which will be provided through self-care days.”
The college’s 167th commencement ceremony has been scheduled for May 8.
No changes have been made to summer session, which begins June 7.
The complete academic calendar can be viewed at www.westminster.edu/academics/calendar.cfm. For more information, please contact the Office of the Registrar at registrar@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7138.
