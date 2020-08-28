About 100 Westminster College students have been asked to quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Some of the students have returned home, the college said, while others are quarantining on campus.
If the students develop no symptoms that would require testing, they will be allowed to return to classes and activities Sept. 11.
The quarantine "does not indicate a campus outbreak, but is an intentional effort to mitigate such an occurrence,” according to Vice President of Student Affairs Gina Vance.
Vance added the school is working closely with the students to make housing, meal, and academic arrangements.
"The quarantine," she said, "is a result of diligent daily self-checks, evaluation and consultation with the Wellness Center, as called for in the campus plan."
“This is a semester unlike any other at Westminster College, and as always, our highest priority is the health and safety of our campus," Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said in a statement.
"The College’s COVID-19 plan calls for cooperation with recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which has advised us to quarantine these students. We are committed to keeping our campus safe for students, employees and visitors and will continue to take all necessary precautions.”
